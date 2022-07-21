India gets its first tribal president as Droupadi Murmu defeats Yashwant Sinha

Murmu rose from a Santhal hamlet in Odisha's rural Mayurbhanj district to become India's first woman tribal governor, climbing from a class 3 state government employee to a school teacher to a politician.

Droupadi Murmu has crossed half-way mark and is set to become India's first tribal woman to hold the office of President defeating her rival Yashwant Sinha. The NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu got closer to her victory as she crossed the halfway mark after third round of counting of votes. Murmu received 2,161 votes, with a vote count of 5,77,777, while Sinha got 1,058 votes with vote count of 2,61,062, in the third round.

Congratulating Murmu on her win, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey."

Murmu rose from a Santhal hamlet in Odisha's rural Mayurbhanj district to become India's first woman tribal governor, climbing from a class 3 state government employee to a school teacher to a politician. Murmu's ownership by the state brings additional joy to the state's 4.5 crore inhabitants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top members of his Cabinet, and BJP chairman J P Nadda will be visiting Droupadi Murmu this evening. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Rajya Sabha Leader Piyush Goyal will also be in attendance to congratulate her. With Murmu ready to become the first President from the Scheduled Tribes, the saffron party will also be focusing on tribal areas in the coming days to celebrate her election. Nadda is also expected to have a meeting of party leaders, including chief ministers from several states, on Sunday, ahead of her inauguration on July 25, according to sources.

Also Read: Who is Draupadi Murmu, the tribal leader in race to be President?

The NDA's selection of Murmu, an Odisha tribal woman and former Jharkhand Governor, helped to split the Opposition and gain support from non-aligned parties including as Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress. There have also been claims of cross-voting in favour of Murmu in some states.

Kovind's term ends on July 24, and the new president takes office on July 25. The ballots were tallied in Room 63, Parliament's strong room, where the ballot boxes were secured by round-the-clock security. The presidential election was held Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 31 venues, including the Parliament House and 30 centres inside state legislative assembly.

Also Read: Ex-Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu to be NDA candidate for presidential polls