'Contribute to BJP's manifesto': PM Modi invites youth to share thoughts ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said, "I invite the youth of India to contribute to the BJP Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Share your thoughts on the NaMo App. I look forward to meeting some of the contributors myself in the future."

"I invite the youth of India to contribute to the BJP Manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Share your thoughts on the NaMo App. I look forward to meeting some of the contributors myself in the future," said PM Modi. Additionally, he gave a link to the website narendramodi.in, where people may contribute to the BJP's manifesto.

"The political process fosters a sense of cooperation between the people and the government when the public is involved. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to contribute their suggestions and inputs for the BJP's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the website's contributions page states.

It also mentions that PM Modi will personally meet some of the contributors to discuss the inputs shared.

Speaking virtually at a Nav Matdata Sammelan (New Voters Conference), Prime Minister Modi urged India's young to use the NaMo app to voice their ideas and exercise their right to vote.

He said, "Youth will not only mould the BJP's election platform but also shape India's future policy direction through their Jan-Bhagidari (public participation)."

"Let us promise to never leave anyone behind and to encourage everyone to cast a ballot," he added.