'Constitutional failure': CJI Chandrachud expresses concern over 'disturbing' Manipur women video

In response to the disturbing video showing the two women's plight, the Supreme Court has demanded a report from both the Central government and the N Biren Singh-led state government. The court has scheduled the matter for further discussion on July 28.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday (July 20) expressed deep concern about the "disturbing" incident and urged the government to take swift action regarding the viral video showing Manipur women being paraded naked by a group of men. CJI Chandrachud condemned the video, emphasizing that it represents a gross constitutional failure that demands immediate attention and redressal.

"We are very deeply disturbed about the videos distributed yesterday. We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government steps and takes action. This is unacceptable," the CJI said.

In response to the situation, the Supreme Court has directed the government to provide information regarding the measures being implemented to ensure that the accused individuals are brought to justice. Emphasizing the seriousness of the matter, the apex court firmly stated that if the government fails to take appropriate action, it will not hesitate to initiate necessary measures to address the issue.

"Using women as instruments of perpetrating violence in a hostile environment is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy," the CJI said.

Opposition leaders have joined the chorus of condemnation over the video, which has sparked widespread outrage. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) in Manipur has leveled serious allegations, accusing the perpetrators of subjecting the women to a heinous gang-rape in a field.

The ITLF claims that the distressing incident occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, approximately 35 kilometers from Imphal, the state capital. However, the police's statements contradict this information, as they assert that the incident took place in a different district, despite the FIR being filed in Kangpokpi.

This horrifying incident unfolded just a day after violent clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki tribes in Manipur, triggered by the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. As public outrage intensifies, concerns for the safety and security of vulnerable communities in the region have also escalated.