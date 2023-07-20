Manipur horror: PM Modi pledges that rapists won't be spared; calls incident shameful

Opposition leaders have strongly condemned the video of the two women, which has sparked widespread outrage. Adding to the gravity of the situation, a tribal organization in Manipur has come forward, alleging that the two women were subjected to a horrifying gang-rape in a field.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 20) addressed the media about the ongoing Manipur violence and the viral video of two women paraded naked and said he is "deeply pained". Before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, PM Modi said, "Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy...I am confident that all the MPs, together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs..."

"I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," PM Modi said.

"My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures," the Prime Minister said.

Opposition leaders have expressed widespread condemnation in response to the video showing the plight of the two women. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) in Manipur has made serious allegations, stating that the women were subjected to a heinous gang-rape in a field.

According to the ITLF, the distressing incident occurred on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, located 35 kilometers away from Imphal, the state capital. However, the police have provided conflicting information, claiming that the incident took place in a different district, despite the FIR being filed in Kangpokpi.

The horrifying incident unfolded just one day after violent clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki tribes in Manipur, triggered by the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. The situation has escalated public outrage and concern for the safety and security of vulnerable communities in the region.