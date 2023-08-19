'Congress used Amethi like chewing gum': BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Rahul Gandhi's 2024 candidature

Rahul Gandhi's political journey has been intertwined with Amethi. He secured victories from this constituency in the Lok Sabha elections of 2009 and 2014.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's possible 2024 Lok Sabha election candidature from his erstwhile seat Amethi. Speaking to a news agency, the former Union minister said, "They (Congress) have used that city’s (Amethi’s) people like chewing gum. They didn’t do anything for development, whereas PM Modi and UP CM Yogi's leadership has changed the landscape of the city and have brought various positive changes."

On Friday, the newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai affirmed that Rahul Gandhi is set to participate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election from Amethi.

In Varanasi, Rai confidently stated, "Rahul Gandhi will unquestionably contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, as the people of Amethi remain steadfast in their support." The historical significance of Amethi, located in Uttar Pradesh, as a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family spanning decades, is undeniably profound.

This constituency has witnessed the representation of Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi prior to Rahul Gandhi's entrance into electoral contests in 2004.

Rahul Gandhi's political journey has been intertwined with Amethi. He secured victories from this constituency in the Lok Sabha elections of 2009 and 2014. The 2014 victory was a close match against BJP's Smriti Irani. However, the 2019 general elections witnessed a reversal, as Irani triumphed over Gandhi.

At present, Rahul Gandhi is fulfilling his parliamentary duties as the representative of Kerala's Wayanad in the Lok Sabha. Ajay Rai, who himself had contended against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, also offered his perspective on the matter. He suggested that Smriti Irani, the BJP leader, appears to be grappling with frustration in light of these developments.