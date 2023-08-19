Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Gouri Lankesh, M M Kalaburgi murder cases

    The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to investigate the possible connections between the murders of prominent figures Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, Gauri Lankesh, and MM Kalaburgi. The court aims to determine if a common motive or conspiracy links these cases, following suspicions of a larger conspiracy presented by Dabholkar's daughter.

    The Supreme Court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate whether the murders of prominent individuals, including Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, Gauri Lankesh, and MM Kalaburgi, as it believes that they are connected.

    Narendra Dabholkar, an advocate against superstition, was killed in 2013. His daughter, Mukta Dabholkar, expressed suspicions of a conspiracy behind the murders, pointing out that the same weapons were used in the killings of Dabholkar, Pansare, and Lankesh. She urged the Supreme Court to have the CBI investigate the common motives and conspiracies linking these four cases.

    Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia posed this query to the CBI. The victims include Dabholkar, killed in Pune on August 20, 2013; M.M. Kalaburgi, shot dead in Dharwad on August 30, 2015; Pansare, murdered on February 20, 2015, in Kolhapur; and Gauri Lankesh, killed in Bangalore on September 5, 2017.

    The Supreme Court's inquiry centres on determining if there is a common thread connecting these murders. The court posed this question during a hearing where Mukta Dabholkar had challenged the Bombay High Court's decision to halt monitoring the investigation into her father's murder.

    During the hearing, senior advocate Anand Grover, representing Mukta Dabholkar, suggested the existence of a larger conspiracy behind these four killings.

