'Dancing to tune of its political master': Congress slams SIT for claiming Ahmed Patel plotted against Modi

"This is part of the Prime Minister's methodical plan to exonerate himself of any blame for the sectarian carnage unleashed during his tenure as Gujarat's chief minister in 2002. The chief minister's refusal and inability to contain the carnage prompted the then-Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to remind him of his rajdharma," according to the statement.

The Congress fiercely denied the Gujarat Police's accusation that late Congress leader Ahmed Patel plotted to frame then-chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case. In a statement made by general secretary Jairam Ramesh, said it "categorically refutes the malicious accusations fabricated" against Patel, calling it part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "political vendetta."

It further said, "The Prime Minister's political vengeance machine definitely does not spare the deceased political opponents. This SIT is following orders from its political master and will sit wherever it is ordered. We know how an earlier SIT chairman was rewarded with a diplomatic position after giving the chief minister a "clean chit."

The SIT investigating charges of evidence fabrication and conspiracy in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots told a local court on Friday that the three accused — activist Teesta Setalvad, retired DGP R B Sreekumar, and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt — hatched a conspiracy to malign the state's image and frame innocent people, including then-CM Narendra Modi, at the behest of Patel, who was then a Rajya Sabha MP and political advisor to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

According to the investigation team, Setalvad received "illegal money and other perks and rewards from the political party" in exchange for incriminating and prosecuting "different authorities and other innocent individuals in Gujarat, including the then-chief minister Narendra Modi."

State police detained Setalvad last month, a day after the Supreme Court affirmed the immunity granted to then-chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the Gujarat riots case.

