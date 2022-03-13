Congress reschedules brainstorming session amid brewing dissent

The Congress has termed the speculations on the resignation of the Gandhi parivar's resign from all party positions as fake and mischievous, but refused to cite reason why the CWC meeting had to be rescheduled to Monday.

The Congress Working Committee meeting that was to take place on Sunday has been rescheduled amid speculations that interim party chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul had resigned after the assembly election debacle.

The meeting was to discuss the outcome of the assembly elections in five states. There are being questions raised about the party's leadership in light of the recent performance of the grand old party in the assembly elections. Not only did the party not win in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur or Uttar Pradesh, but it was also dealt an embarrassing defeat by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

In Uttar Pradesh, despite the All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra going all-out to woo women in the state and project a stronger image of the Congress, the party could manage a mere two seats in the 403-member assembly. This despite the entire top brass of the party, barring Sonia Gandhi, campaigning across the length and breadth of the state.

The assembly election results have come as a shot in the arm for the Group of 23 leaders who have been seeking systemic changes within the party. On Friday, leaders of the grouping met at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad to reportedly deliberate upon the strategy for the CWC meeting.

