Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor to file nomination on September 30

    The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

    Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor to file nomination on September 30 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor will on September 30 file nomination for the post of party President. The Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has announced his candidature, expected to take on Tharoor who has also made his intentions clear by getting the nomination forms collected on Saturday.

    The Congress MP is approaching delegates from various states and have taken five sets of nomination papers for which he will need 50 delegates as proposers for his candidature.

    Also read: Congress president election: Amid leadership change buzz, Ashok Gehlot calls for CLP meeting today

    Meanwhile, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are deciding not to be in the running for the party president's post, a non-Gandhi would be at the helm after over 24 years.

    The Congress has asserted that its internal democracy has no parallel in any other party and it is the only one to have a central election authority for organisational polls.

    The upcoming polls would certainly be historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

    Also read: 'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Also, the party will have its first non-Gandhi president after over 24 years.

    After Independence, the party has been led by 16 people so far, of which five have been presidents from the Gandhi family.

    Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hold a meeting with Congress Legislature Party at his residence at 7 pm today. This development comes amid the leadership change buzz following the announcement that he will contest the party president poll.

    Also read: Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna put on respiratory support: Report

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Mallikarjun Kharge as an observer along with general secretary in-charge Rajasthan Ajay Maken.

    AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said that they will attend the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' AJR

    'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Bengaluru 6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet ankit jha found hanging; family alleges murder snt

    Bengaluru: 6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in AFTC

    Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna put on respiratory support: Report AJR

    Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna put on respiratory support: Report

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: BJP leader Vinod Arya breaks his silence over son's arrest - adt

    Ankita Bhandari murder case: BJP leader Vinod Arya breaks his silence over son's arrest

    Gujarat Election 2022: Political observers shed light on how Kejriwal turned narrative into AAP versus BJP snt

    Gujarat Election 2022: Political observers shed light on how Kejriwal turned narrative into AAP versus BJP

    Recent Stories

    Duleep Trophy 2022-23, West Zone vs South Zone: Ajinkya Rahane asks Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave field for sledging rival batter; fans laud exemplary gesture-ayh

    Duleep Trophy: Rahane asks Jaiswal to leave field for sledging rival batter; fans laud exemplary gesture

    football barcaleaks Amidst Lionel Messi transfer rumours, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi takes a dig at Barcelona snt

    Amidst Lionel Messi's transfer rumours, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi takes a dig at Barcelona

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Doctor saves newborn baby through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation; viral video won netizens' hearts

    'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' AJR

    'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Chris Hemsworth in Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film? Here's what we know RBA

    Chris Hemsworth in Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's film? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon