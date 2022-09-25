Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress president election: Amid leadership change buzz, Ashok Gehlot calls for CLP meeting today

    Gehlot became the first person to announce his candidature for the AICC presidential poll on Friday and said former president Rahul Gandhi has told him that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next party chief.

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 8:18 AM IST

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will on Sunday hold a meeting with Congress Legislature Party at his residence at 7 pm. This development comes amid the leadership change buzz following the announcement that he will contest the party president poll.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Mallikarjun Kharge as an observer along with general secretary in-charge Rajasthan Ajay Maken.

    AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal said that they will attend the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

    Earlier in the day, Maken met Sonia Gandhi and discussed issues related to Rajasthan in detail. This is the second CLP meeting within a week. The last meeting was held on September 20.

    It is reported that the leadership of the government going forward if Gehlot is elected as party chief, is likely to be on the meeting agenda.

    Gehlot became the first person to announce his candidature for the AICC presidential poll on Friday and said former president Rahul Gandhi has told him that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next party chief.

    Gehlot's remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi batted for the "one man, one post" concept in the party, in line with the 'Chintan Shivir' reforms.

    Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Gehlot had said, "I will fix the date (to submit the nomination papers) after going back (to Rajasthan), but I have decided that I will have to contest. It is a question of democracy and let us make a new start."

    Later in the day, Gehlot told reporters in Shirdi that the debate on "one man, one post" is unnecessary and that he would like to serve the people of his state all his life.

    Interestingly, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi amid speculations of a change of guard in the state.

    Pilot had met Joshi in his chamber in the state Assembly, where several party MLAs were also present.

