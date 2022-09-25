Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna put on respiratory support: Report

Krishna pursued his education in the United States, earning degrees from The George Washington University Law School in Washington, DC, where he was a Fulbright Scholar, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1962 not long after his return to India.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna was on Sunday (September 25) brought to a private hospital with an acute respiratory illness. Krishna is only receiving minimal respiratory support, according to the hospital.

In a statement, Manipal Hospital said, "Shri SM Krishna is admitted in Manipal hospital, airport road Bengaluru. He has acute respiratory tract infection."

"He is on minimal respiratory support and in a cheerful frame of mind. His health status is being monitored by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar," the statement further said.

From October 1999 to May 2004, Krishna served as Karnataka's 16th chief minister. Between 2009 to 2012, he was the External Affairs Minister and Maharashtra's Governor under the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance. Later, in 2017, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In June, the maiden Kempegowda International Award was given to Krishna, Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy, and badminton legend Prakash Padukone. The state government established the award in honour of Kempegowda, the city's founder, and gave it out under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai.