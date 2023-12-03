Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for next INDIA bloc meet on December 6 in Delhi

Set to convene in the evening at the residence of Congress President Kharge, the gathering anticipates the participation of leaders from fourteen major parties constituting the INDIA alliance.

The meeting, convened by the INDIA bloc on December 6 following initial election predictions, marks a crucial juncture for opposition parties. This gathering, following their inaugural coordination session on September 13, aims to address pivotal aspects leading up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The importance of this gathering is underscored by the BJP's perceived influence across multiple states, as projected by early election trends. The upcoming meeting is primed to undertake a comprehensive agenda, scrutinizing election outcomes and analyzing the BJP's burgeoning authority. Additionally, the session aims to develop counter-strategies and fortify collaborative efforts among opposition factions to counterbalance the ruling party's ascending trajectory.

In a landscape where the BJP's sway is evident, this December 6 assembly holds immense significance for the oppositional INDIA bloc. It represents a strategic endeavor to recalibrate their approach, consolidate their stance, and present a cohesive front ahead of the upcoming national elections, aiming to forge a united stand against the BJP's surging dominance.

