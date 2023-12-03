Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for next INDIA bloc meet on December 6 in Delhi

    Set to convene in the evening at the residence of Congress President Kharge, the gathering anticipates the participation of leaders from fourteen major parties constituting the INDIA alliance.

    The meeting, convened by the INDIA bloc on December 6 following initial election predictions, marks a crucial juncture for opposition parties. This gathering, following their inaugural coordination session on September 13, aims to address pivotal aspects leading up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Scheduled to assemble at Congress President Kharge's residence in the evening, this meeting expects the attendance of leaders from fourteen prominent parties forming the INDIA alliance. With the intricate subject of seat allocation among alliance members on the table, the discussions seek to consolidate unity and strength within the alliance framework for the imminent national elections.

    The importance of this gathering is underscored by the BJP's perceived influence across multiple states, as projected by early election trends. The upcoming meeting is primed to undertake a comprehensive agenda, scrutinizing election outcomes and analyzing the BJP's burgeoning authority. Additionally, the session aims to develop counter-strategies and fortify collaborative efforts among opposition factions to counterbalance the ruling party's ascending trajectory.

    In a landscape where the BJP's sway is evident, this December 6 assembly holds immense significance for the oppositional INDIA bloc. It represents a strategic endeavor to recalibrate their approach, consolidate their stance, and present a cohesive front ahead of the upcoming national elections, aiming to forge a united stand against the BJP's surging dominance.

