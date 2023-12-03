'Bye Bye KCR': Early trends show Congress leading in Telangana; celebrations erupt at Hyderabad office (WATCH)

Congress has taken over Telangana, leading the KCR's BRS party, crossing the magic number in the state. Celebrations have begun at Telangana's congress office with people holding slogans 'Bye Bye KCR' and it is trending all over Social media.

Vote counting in Telangana is currently in progress, tightly secured across 49 centres for the 119 Assembly constituencies that participated in the November 30 elections, boasting a 71.34% voter turnout. According to Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, stringent security measures, encompassing three layers of checks, are in place at each counting centre.

The once dominant stronghold of KCR in Telangana appears to be undergoing a transformation, evident as celebratory spirits soar within the Telangana Congress state office. The festivities at the Napalli office in Hyderabad signal a potential shift in the political landscape following nine years of KCR's governance. The emerging signs hint at the potential conclusion of KCR's extensive tenure.