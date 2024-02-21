Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, the highest French civilian award, for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

The award was presented by French Senate President Gerard Larcher in recognition of Shashi Tharoor's significant contributions to strengthening Indo-French relations and promoting international peace and cooperation

Renowned author, diplomat, and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, was awarded the prestigious 'Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur' by the French government in a ceremony held at the French Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. The award, which is France's highest civilian honour, was presented to Tharoor by French Senate President Gerard Larcher.

The French Embassy released a statement highlighting Tharoor's invaluable contributions towards strengthening Indo-French relations, his unwavering dedication to international peace and cooperation, and his longstanding friendship with France. Although the French government had announced the honour for Tharoor back in August 2022, the formal conferment took place during the ceremony.

During the event, Chairman of the French Senate Larcher commended Tharoor's illustrious career as a diplomat, author, and politician, emphasizing his profound impact on India's global engagement and his deep appreciation for French culture. Larcher expressed the French Republic's recognition of Tharoor's achievements, his friendship, and his commitment to fostering a more equitable world.

Graciously accepting the award, Tharoor expressed his profound gratitude and humility, acknowledging the significance of the honour in furthering Franco-Indian relations. He underscored his admiration for France, its people, culture, literature, and cinema, affirming his dedication to advancing bilateral cooperation for the betterment of the global community.

Other Indians Who Received This Honour

Tharoor's recognition adds to the esteemed list of Indians who have previously received the Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, including notable figures such as Durga Charan Rakshit, Mohamed Haniff, Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, Cedric Prakash, Anjali Gopalan, Shah Rukh Khan, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan, Soumitra Chatterjee, Nadir Godrej, Manish Arora, and Azim Premji. These individuals have been honoured for their remarkable contributions across various fields, ranging from humanitarian work to cinema, business, and activism.

