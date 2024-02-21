Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, the highest French civilian award, for Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

    The award was presented by French Senate President Gerard Larcher in recognition of Shashi Tharoor's significant contributions to strengthening Indo-French relations and promoting international peace and cooperation

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor honoured with Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur highest French civilian award
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 7:14 AM IST

    Renowned author, diplomat, and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, was awarded the prestigious 'Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur' by the French government in a ceremony held at the French Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday. The award, which is France's highest civilian honour, was presented to Tharoor by French Senate President Gerard Larcher.

    The French Embassy released a statement highlighting Tharoor's invaluable contributions towards strengthening Indo-French relations, his unwavering dedication to international peace and cooperation, and his longstanding friendship with France. Although the French government had announced the honour for Tharoor back in August 2022, the formal conferment took place during the ceremony.

    During the event, Chairman of the French Senate Larcher commended Tharoor's illustrious career as a diplomat, author, and politician, emphasizing his profound impact on India's global engagement and his deep appreciation for French culture. Larcher expressed the French Republic's recognition of Tharoor's achievements, his friendship, and his commitment to fostering a more equitable world.

    Graciously accepting the award, Tharoor expressed his profound gratitude and humility, acknowledging the significance of the honour in furthering Franco-Indian relations. He underscored his admiration for France, its people, culture, literature, and cinema, affirming his dedication to advancing bilateral cooperation for the betterment of the global community.

    Other Indians Who Received This Honour

    Tharoor's recognition adds to the esteemed list of Indians who have previously received the Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, including notable figures such as Durga Charan Rakshit, Mohamed Haniff, Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, Cedric Prakash, Anjali Gopalan, Shah Rukh Khan, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan, Soumitra Chatterjee, Nadir Godrej, Manish Arora, and Azim Premji. These individuals have been honoured for their remarkable contributions across various fields, ranging from humanitarian work to cinema, business, and activism.

    Also Read: Exclusive: Sangram Singh on return to wrestling, Dubai match with Pakistan's Mohammad Saeed and fitness at 40

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 7:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari faces 'strict legal action' for calling Sikh IPS officer a 'Khalistani'; Police shares video evidence

    West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari faces ‘strict legal action’ for calling Sikh IPS officer 'Khalistani' (WATCH)

    Exclusive Sangram Singh on return to wrestling, Dubai match with Pakistan's Mohammad Saeed and fitness at 40

    Exclusive: Sangram Singh on return to wrestling, Dubai match with Pakistan's Mohammad Saeed and fitness at 40

    Eye on LAC, Army mulls converting its Central Command HQ into XVIII Corps

    Eye on LAC, Army mulls converting its Central Command HQ into XVIII Corps; Here's what it means

    Suvendu Adhikari in Sandeshkhali: Massive turnout during BJP leader's visit; says situation 'horrific' (WATCH) avv

    Suvendu Adhikari in Sandeshkhali: Massive turnout during BJP leader's visit; says situation 'horrific' (WATCH)

    Farmers to resume Dilli Chalo protest on February 21 here is how they are preparing for it gcw

    Farmers gear up with modified machinery to resume ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest on February 21 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Akaay' breaks the Internet: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son's name sparks curiosity osf

    'Akaay' breaks the Internet: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son's name sparks curiosity

    Breakup Day 2024: 10 easy ways to separate from your partner RKK EAI

    Breakup Day 2024: 10 easy ways to separate from your partner

    PML Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif to be new Pakistan PM, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is choice for President

    PML-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif to be new Pakistan PM, PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is choice for President (WATCH)

    West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari faces 'strict legal action' for calling Sikh IPS officer a 'Khalistani'; Police shares video evidence

    West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari faces ‘strict legal action’ for calling Sikh IPS officer 'Khalistani' (WATCH)

    Daily Horoscope for February 21 2024 aries virgo leo libra cancer scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 21, 2024: Be cautious Libra, good day for Taurus & more

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon