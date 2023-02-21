'Coming generations will remember what India did for us...' Turkish man told officer part of 'Operation Dost'

The Prime Minister interacted with the National Disaster Response Force personnel, Indian Army and Indian Air Force officials involved in ‘Operation Dost’ in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. They shared interesting anecdotes from the rescue mission. While interacting, PM Modi said: “Wherever there is a disaster in the world, India is found ready as a first responder. Wherever we reach with the 'Tiranga', there is an assurance that now that the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will start getting better."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the National Disaster Response Force personnel, Indian Army and Indian Air Force officials involved in ‘Operation Dost’ in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. The Prime Minister thanked the staff for their outstanding effort on "Operation Dost" in earthquake-devastated Turkey and Syria. He explained Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in more detail. The Indian squad, according to the prime minister, embodied the idea that we are all members of one big family in Turkey and Syria.

While elaborating on their experience about the rescue efforts, an Indian Army official said, "One of the patient's relative took my hands and kissed it. He asked me that if I knew what it means." The Army officer said, "You are giving me respect." To which, the Turkish citizen said, "You are like my father figure. I am the young generation of this country and I promise that the coming generation would remember what India did for us."

Meanwhile, a woman NDRF officer spoke what Turkish woman said to her. "For me, the first priority is 'Allah', and you are our second number." she added. PM Modi also asked hw the dog squad helped during the rescue efforts and discussed if they faced any difficulties.

India was one of the first nations to react when the powerful earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on February 6 resulted in the deaths of over 47,000 people, according to Prime Minister Modi, who also emphasised India's dedication to humanity through "Operation Dost."

The Prime Minister emphasised the unparalleled professionalism and personal touch, saying that it is essential for helping someone who has experienced trauma and loss of everything. The team's deeds of kindness were also commended by the prime minister.

“Wherever we reach with the ‘Tiranga’, there is an assurance that now that the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will start getting better”, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also talked about the respect that the Tricolor earned among the local people.

As he emphasised India's dedication to humanity through "Operation Dost," the Prime Minister stated that "India was one of the first responders when the earthquake struck Turkey and Syria." He cited the disaster in Nepal as well as the crises in Sri Lanka and the Maldives as instances, noting that India was the first country to offer assistance.

In his final remarks, the prime minister praised the NDRF team's efforts and experiences, saying that despite the fact that they had been conducting relief operations on the ground for the previous 10 days, he had always felt a mental and emotional connection to them.

