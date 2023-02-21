Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Coming generations will remember what India did for us...' Turkish man told officer part of 'Operation Dost'

    The Prime Minister interacted with the National Disaster Response Force personnel, Indian Army and Indian Air Force officials involved in ‘Operation Dost’ in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. They shared interesting anecdotes from the rescue mission. While interacting, PM Modi said:  “Wherever there is a disaster in the world, India is found ready as a first responder. Wherever we reach with the 'Tiranga', there is an assurance that now that the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will start getting better."

    Coming generations will remember what India did for us Turkish man told officer part of Operation Dost gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the National Disaster Response Force personnel, Indian Army and Indian Air Force officials involved in ‘Operation Dost’ in earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. The Prime Minister thanked the staff for their outstanding effort on "Operation Dost" in earthquake-devastated Turkey and Syria. He explained Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in more detail. The Indian squad, according to the prime minister, embodied the idea that we are all members of one big family in Turkey and Syria.

    While elaborating on their experience about the rescue efforts, an Indian Army official said, "One of the patient's relative took my hands and kissed it. He asked me that if I knew what it means." The Army officer said, "You are giving me respect." To which, the Turkish citizen said, "You are like my father figure. I am the young generation of this country and I promise that the coming generation would remember what India did for us." 

    Also Read | Dashcam footage of latest major Turkey earthquake goes viral | WATCH

    Meanwhile, a woman NDRF officer spoke what Turkish woman said to her. "For me, the first priority is 'Allah', and you are our second number." she added. PM Modi also asked hw the dog squad helped during the rescue efforts and discussed if they faced any difficulties.

    India was one of the first nations to react when the powerful earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on February 6 resulted in the deaths of over 47,000 people, according to Prime Minister Modi, who also emphasised India's dedication to humanity through "Operation Dost."

    Also Read | PM Modi lauds relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye; says Operation Dost boosted identity as selfless nation

    The Prime Minister emphasised the unparalleled professionalism and personal touch, saying that it is essential for helping someone who has experienced trauma and loss of everything. The team's deeds of kindness were also commended by the prime minister.

    “Wherever we reach with the ‘Tiranga’, there is an assurance that now that the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will start getting better”, the Prime Minister said.  The Prime Minister also talked about the respect that the Tricolor earned among the local people.

    Also Read | 'Miracle baby' found in quake rubble gets adopted, named 'Afraa'; Know why they chose this name?

    As he emphasised India's dedication to humanity through "Operation Dost," the Prime Minister stated that "India was one of the first responders when the earthquake struck Turkey and Syria." He cited the disaster in Nepal as well as the crises in Sri Lanka and the Maldives as instances, noting that India was the first country to offer assistance.

    In his final remarks, the prime minister praised the NDRF team's efforts and experiences, saying that despite the fact that they had been conducting relief operations on the ground for the previous 10 days, he had always felt a mental and emotional connection to them.

    Also Read | Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes: Here are ways to stay safe during tremors

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyderabad 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera AJR

    Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's decision on Shiv Sena name, symbol on February 22 - adt

    Supreme Court to hear Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC's decision on February 22

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    After BJP accuses NPP of refusing permission to PM's rally, Meghalaya CM Sangma says, 'no say from NPP'

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision - adt

    Eknath Shinde to hold Shiv Sena's first National Executive meeting today after EC's decision

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Out on bail, social media influencer wants cricketer Prithvi Shaw booked for molestation

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera AJR

    Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy mauled to death by street dogs, incident caught on CCTV camera

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back' vma

    Kangana Ranaut fumes at Alia Bhatt winning Best Actress at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, says, 'nepo mafia is back'

    football Is Liverpool really up for sale? Club owner John Henry comments-ayh

    Is Liverpool really up for sale? Club owner John Henry comments

    Shehnaaz Gill talks about her love life post-Sidharth Shukla's demise, says 'will never get married' RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill talks about her love life post-Sidharth Shukla's demise, says 'will never get married'

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list vma

    Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty, Alia Bhatt win big; see complete winners list

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon