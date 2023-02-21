Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes: Here are ways to stay safe during tremors

    Another earthquake struck the Turkish-Syrian border region on Monday, just two weeks after a major quake devastated the area, killing over 47,000 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of thousands of homes. Here are ways to stay safe during tremors: 

    Another 6 3 magnitude earthquake strikes Here are ways to stay safe during tremors gcw
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Just two weeks after the area was ravaged by a bigger earthquake that killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or demolished hundreds of thousands of houses, another earthquake hit the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday. Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon were all affected by Monday's earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.4 and was centred close to the city of Antakya in southern Turkey.

    The number of fatalities from the earthquakes two weeks ago in Turkey increased to 41,156, according to AFAD on Monday. With 385,000 apartments reportedly destroyed or severely damaged and numerous people still unaccounted for, the death toll was anticipated to rise.

    Also Read | 'Thought the earth was going to split...' Fears mount as another powerful earthquake hits Turkey

    The first thing we need to learn is to remember three words; Drop, Cover and Hold on! Here are ways to stay safe in earthquake: 

    • Drop down onto your knees and hands before an earthquake knocks you off your feet. This position protects you from falling but allows you to move when needed.
    • Get under a sturdy workbench or table, cover your head and shoulders, and hide. If there isn't any nearby shelter, crouch down next to a wall inside or close to some low, sturdy furnishings and shield your head and neck with your arms.

    PM Modi lauds relief teams' work in quake-hit Turkiye; says Operation Dost boosted identity as selfless nation

    • Hold on to the shelter (or head and neck) until the shaking stops.
    • If you are inside, don’t go outside! Avoid glass, hanging items, shelves, bookshelves, dressers, and other big furnishings if at all possible because they could collapse if the shaking gets worse.
    • If there is something that you can use nearby, take it with you to protect your head and face from falling debris and broken glass.
    • Avoid using the lifts at all costs because the sprinkler systems and the power could go out. 
    • Knock on any metal or hard sections of the structure to try to get someone's notice. You might have a better chance of being found and saved if you do this.

    Also Read: Turkey-Syria earthquake: BTS members J-Hope-Jimin donate Rs 64.52 Lakhs for children relief work

