'Miracle baby' found in quake rubble gets adopted, named 'Afraa'; Know why they chose this name?

'Miracle baby', born in the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake, was adopted by her aunt and uncle and has been given a new name. She was found by rescuers more than 10 hours after the quake hit, her umbilical cord still connected to her dead mother.

A baby born in the rubble of Turkey-Syria earthquake has been adopted by her aunt and uncle, almost two weeks after her mother, father and four siblings were all killed in the earthquake on February 6. According to media reports, the baby's apartment building in the northern Aleppo province village of Jinderis, along with the baby's parents and brothers, was also completely destroyed.

Rescuers located the "miracle baby" more than 10 hours after the earthquake struck. When the searchers discovered her, her umbilical chord was still attached to her deceased mother. The hospital staff at which the infant was brought after being saved gave her the Arabic name Aya, which translates to "a sign from God."

She was formally adopted on Saturday by her relative Khalil al Sawadi and his wife, according to Sky News. The infant now goes by the name Afraa in honour of her late mother.

Sawadi already has four girls and two boys and makes a livelihood by buying and selling cars. The infant is now one of his own, Sawadi claimed in an interview with the Associated Press.

"She is one of my children now. I will not differentiate between her and my children. She will be dearer than my children because she will keep the memory alive of her father, mother and siblings," Sawadi claimed.

Police were summoned to protect her as fears that she might be kidnapped grew, and al Sawadi frequently visited her in the hospital. It took nearly two weeks to complete the adoption paperwork, and the hospital conducted a DNA test to make sure she and her aunt were related.

