    Dashcam footage of latest major Turkey earthquake goes viral | WATCH

    A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people. A camera mounted in a car has captured the exact moment the fresh earthquake struck Turkey.  Watch the viral video.

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    The Hatay region, which was already recuperating from the catastrophic earthquake that hit on February 6 and left over 47,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria, has experienced 32 aftershocks, according to the Turkish disaster management organisation AFAD.

    Two weeks after the large earthquake, two twin aftershocks struck, leaving 213 people wounded and three dead. Around 8:04 p.m. (local time), a magnitude-6.4 earthquake hit Hatay, and three minutes later, another earthquake of a similar magnitude impacted the Samandag district of the same city.

    Also Read | 'Miracle baby' found in quake rubble gets adopted, named 'Afraa'; Know why they chose this name?

    A dashcam recorded the exact moment the fresh earthquake struck the Hatay province in Turkey and the video has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on a Twitter page. The caption reads, "Another #video showing the moment of the #earthquake that occurred today in #Hatay, #Turkey, recorded by the front #camera of a #car in the city of #Antakya."

    Watch it here: 

    Also Read | 'Thought the earth was going to split...' Fears mount as another powerful earthquake hits Turkey

    On February 6, two earthquakes with magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 that were centred in Kahramanmaras caused significant property damage and loss of life in southern Turkey and western Syria. The earthquakes in Turkey badly damaged the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Elazig, and more than 13 million people were impacted by the natural catastrophe. The death toll in Turkey has surpassed 41,000.

    Also Read | Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes: Here are ways to stay safe during tremors

