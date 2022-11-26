Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    14 years since 26/11: 'We should have reacted more boldly'

    With intelligence, surveillance and neutralisation, India would be able to counter any terror attacks in the future, says Vice Admiral R P Suthan (Retd).

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 8:58 PM IST

    Looking back, I believe we could have handled that situation better. True, it exposed the lapses in our surveillance and security, our faults in sharing intelligence and our failures in coordinating all forces. 

    All those shortcomings in our response to a well-planned terrorist attack needed to be rectified immediately, but even now, 14 years down the line, much is left undone.

    Also Read: 14 years since 26/11: Needed, a National Security Policy

    Among the various strategies that need to be put in place, one should be exclusively for the fishermen community. In a sense, they are foot soldiers on the sea. For authorities, it is difficult to keep an eye on every fishing boat out there. That is where the fishermen's role becomes crucial. 

    The 26/11 attacks highlighted the fact that everybody is a defender of the country. Each and every person should be vigilant that such an attack could happen anywhere anytime. Information is crucial in such cases. So, if the fishermen find one of their boats missing, that warrants immediate reporting to the authorities concerned. 

    Any suspicious activity in the coastal area also needs to be reported without fail. All this information is vital to prevent and defend a sea-based intrusion. 

    But it is also true that such intelligence information needs quick action, something we failed to do in 2008. Information sharing was missing then, and so was coordination between agencies. 

    Also Read: Remembering 26/11: 'Never forgive the conspirators; pursue them, get them'

    There should be a Quick Response Team to act immediately in such emergency situations. The wait for the Navy or the NSG commandoes or other forces to be deployed at the sight of conflict causes delay, and this could be avoided if a local team including police personnel is trained to manage crises of such magnitude. 

    And, I do feel we should have reacted more boldly to those who just trespassed from the other side of the border and created one of the most challenging threats in recent years.

    Now, what we need is better coordination between security forces and civil society and communities. With intelligence, surveillance and neutralisation, we would be able to counter any terror attacks in the future.

    The author is former vice chief of the Indian Navy

    Also Read: 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 8:58 PM IST
