    Remembering 26/11: 'Never forgive the conspirators; pursue them, get them'

    Fourteen years since the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai, the demand to bring the people who orchestrated the terrorist attacks to justice continues.

    2611 anniversary NSG hero Lt Col Sandeep Sen and Major General Ashok Kumar speak to Asianet Newsable
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    India on Saturday paid tributes to victims of November 26, 2008, and those who laid down their lives while eliminating terrorists who had carried out the bloodbath in Mumbai. Fourteen years since the attack, the demand to bring the people who orchestrated the terrorist attacks to justice continues.

    Asianet Newsable reached out to the NSG hero, Lt Col Sandeep Sen (Retd), who led the final siege at Nariman House during Operation Black Tornado.

    Also Read: 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: The 60-hour-siege that kept India on tenterhooks

    "It is now in the open that the 26/11 Mumbai attacks were carried out by Pakistan's espionage agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, through its non-state actors like LeT. People who planned and executed it are still at large. The culprits have not been punished. Over 140 people had lost their lives. As a strong nation, we should never forgive them, pursue them and try to get them at any cost. If you leave them, they will feel they have gotten away and plan gain," Sen said.

    2611 anniversary NSG hero Lt Col Sandeep Sen and Major General Ashok Kumar speak to Asianet Newsable

    He believed that the terrorists would continue doing it if the country didn't take its revenge. "They will consider us a weak nation that cannot strike back," he said.

    Lt Col Sen also stated that as a willing nation, India should continue to operate as it did during Pulwama and Uri attacks.

    He also stated, "We have all evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in this attack. We must act; if we do not act, people will consider us a non-serious state."

    Major General Ashok Kumar (Retd), Strategic Expert 

    As we look at that date again this year, there is a serious need to look at the entire gamut of our functioning in the national and international domain. We have to be very-very serious not only about our land borders but also towards our vast coastal security.

    2611 anniversary NSG hero Lt Col Sandeep Sen and Major General Ashok Kumar speak to Asianet Newsable

    In addition to the coordination with the Navy and the Coast Guard, there has to be a great degree of automation, leveraging of technologies and assigning an identity to the fishing boats that are going into the sea for their livelihood and survival. Once a robust mechanism evolves and then is monitored, it will not be possible for the adversaries to enter their territories through the sea routes. 

    The surveillance needs to be stepped up; not only that the entire surveillance mechanism has to be responded to by efficient and timely mechanisms, and the response has to be very, very credible not only at the site of the incident but the response has to be taken across to the country of perpetrators irrespective of the country of origin.

    Also Read: 'Terrorism threatens humanity': Jaishankar calls for 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to justice

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
