A viral video from JB Institute of Technology in Dehradun showed students dancing to Ooh La La during Teachers’ Day celebrations, prompting criticism over whether the performance was suitable for an academic event.

A viral video from JB Institute of Technology in Dehradun showed students dancing to Ooh La La during Teachers’ Day celebrations, prompting criticism over whether the performance was suitable for an academic event.

A Teachers’ Day celebration at JB Institute of Technology (JBIT) in Dehradun has drawn criticism after a video of students dancing to Ooh La La, Tu Hai Meri Fantasy went viral.

The performance, staged during an academic excellence award ceremony, featured four female students dancing to the song from the 2011 film The Dirty Picture. Other students were seen cheering and whistling during the performance.

Online Criticism Over Song Choice

The choice of song quickly became the focus of debate after footage was shared on Instagram and Facebook. Teachers’ Day, observed on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, is traditionally associated with honouring teachers and academic achievement.

Against that backdrop, several users questioned whether a song linked to an adult-themed film was appropriate for a formal academic function. Critics described the performance as a lewd gesture in front of an audience gathered to commemorate teachers.

Wider Debate On Campus Events

The incident has reignited discussion around cultural performances at schools and colleges, particularly over how institutions decide what is suitable for events attended by students, teachers and guests.

In August, a similar controversy arose at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur, where a professor stopped students from dancing to Chikni Chameli during a freshers’ induction programme, questioning whether the performance had faculty approval.

The JBIT video continues to circulate online, with many calling for stricter guidelines on performances during academic events.