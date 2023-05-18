CM designate Siddaramaiah to stake claim today to form government in Karnataka

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who were camping in the national capital for days after winning the Karnataka Assembly polls, left for Bengaluru this afternoon. A Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting will be held in Bengaluru today at 7 pm.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    Veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah, after being announced as the chief ministerial face for Karnataka, on Thursday (May 18) spoke to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the phone and will stake claim to form the government today evening, reports said.

    It is reportedly said that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20 at 12.30 pm in Bengaluru, for which Congress MLA G Parameshwara went to Raj Bhavan as a representative of the party and met the Governor.

    Congress invites Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to Karnataka cabinet swearing-in ceremony on May 20

    "Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah spoke with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over the phone. Siddaramaiah wished him on his birthday and discussed the date for the swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony will be held on May 20 at 12.30 pm. Siddaramaiah today evening will stake the claim to form the Government," a news agency reported quoting sources.

    On Thursday, after days of deliberation, the Congress announced that party leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be Deputy Chief Minister.

    Karnataka: Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20

    At the press conference, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala said the Congress party is committed to fulfil the five promises that were made during the elections and action would be taken on them in the first meeting of the cabinet.

    Asked about the much-talked-about power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Venugopal said the only power-sharing formula is to share the power with the people of Karnataka.

