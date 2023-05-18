Karnataka: Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20

Announcing the decision taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after hectic parleys ever since the party emerged victorious on May 13, KC Venugopal said all leaders, including the top leadership, worked very hard to make Karnataka victory a reality.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday (May 18) said that veteran leader Siddaramaiah and state party president DK Shivakumar, who were in a tight race for the top post, would take oath along with other ministers on May 20. He also said that leaders of all like-minded parties will be invited for the swearing-in ceremony.

Announcing the decision taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after hectic parleys ever since the party emerged victorious on May 13, KC Venugopal said all leaders, including the top leadership, worked very hard to make Karnataka victory a reality.

Delhi to get new Chief Secretary; CM Arvind Kejriwal sends PK Gupta's name for approval

"We have decided on Siddaramaiah as the chief minister of Karnataka. DK Shivakumar will the only Deputy CM," he said. Shivakumar will also continue as the party's Karnataka state president till Parliamentary elections, he said.

At the same press conference, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala said the Congress party is committed to fulfil the five promises that were made during the elections.

Asked about the much-talked-about power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Venugopal said the only power-sharing formula is to share the power with the people of Karnataka.

'Sometimes ice should break': DK Shivakumar on why he accepted Karnataka deputy CM role

"Ours is a democratic party, we believe in consensus and not in dictatorship," he said on the hectic discussions held over the last few days.

(With inputs from PTI)