    Congress invites Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to Karnataka cabinet swearing-in ceremony on May 20

    The ceremony is set to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday at 12.30 PM. Along with CM, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is also scheduled to take oath. Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the national party has decided to invite leaders from like-minded parties to attend the ceremony.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and veteran Congress leader-Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah on Thursday (May 18) invited Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for swearing-in ceremony on May 20 over a phone call. Department of Information and Public Relations said, "Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah in a phone call invited Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled on May 20."

    Karnataka: Congress to invite people from like-minded parties for swearing-in of Cabinet on May 20

    The Congress decided on the CM candidate after five days of hectic parleys between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the two aspirants for the CM post. 

    At the same press conference, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala said the Congress party is committed to fulfil the five promises that were made during the elections and action would be taken on them in the first meeting of the cabinet.

    Asked about the much-talked-about power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Venugopal said the only power-sharing formula is to share the power with the people of Karnataka. 

    "Ours is a democratic party, we believe in consensus and not in dictatorship," he said on the hectic discussions held over the last few days.

    Delhi to get new Chief Secretary; CM Arvind Kejriwal sends PK Gupta's name for approval

    Crediting the people of the state and party leaders in Karnataka for the "spectacular" victory, he said this election was a clearly a fight between the poor and the rich and the poor and middle class have stood with the Congress party.

    He also gave credit to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the victory in the polls and thanked them for campaigning and guiding the party rank and file.

