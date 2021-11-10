  • Facebook
    UP CM Adityanath launches trial run of Kanpur Metro, says 'people will have access to greatest transportation'

    At the trial run of the Metro, he said within the next four to six weeks, they will be able to finish the process of the metro trial. It would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kanpur, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 7:18 PM IST
    Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, launched off the Kanpur Metro trial run on Wednesday, saying the city's residents will soon have access to the greatest transportation service. At the trial run of the Metro, he said within the next four to six weeks, they will be able to finish the process of the metro trial. It would be inaugurated for Kanpurites by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Noting that the project is being finished ahead of schedule, he stated that the people of Kanpur would have the best transit facility in the shape of Metro Rail in the next four to six weeks. Kanpur Metro service is set to begin on December 31, according to District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer. However, the chief minister has directed that commercial operations of the Metro start between December 15 and December 20. 

    The chief minister stated that for the past 19 months, the whole globe and country have been dealing with the global epidemic of Covid-19. Despite the obstacle, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has succeeded. The central government has also made a contribution to the overall programme, the CM added.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate 340-km Purvanchal Expressway on November 16

    Kumar Keshav, Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, briefed the chief minister on the Kanpur Metro project. In the initial phase, the Metro would travel for nine kilometres between IIT Kanpur and Motijheel. The second phase of the Metro will connect Motijheel and Transport Nagar. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party accused the BJP of claiming credit for programmes introduced during its tenure. 

    Meanwhile, on November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the cornerstone for the 340-kilometer Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The Purvanchal Expressway will connect Lucknow's hamlet Chand Sarai to Haidariya in the district of Ghazipur. The Purvanchal Expressway is expected to cost around Rs 22,494.66 crore, including land costs. It will also function as an emergency landing strip for fighter jets of the Indian Air Force. The Purvanchal Expressway is a six-lane project that might be expanded to eight lanes. It measures 340.824 kilometres in length. The EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) methodology is being used to build the project.

