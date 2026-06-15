During a protest in Jaipur, Rajasthan, an unidentified young man suddenly approached Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and slapped him. Dipke is currently leading protests across India, demanding accountability and resignations over alleged irregularities in various national-level examinations.

A protest rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan took an unexpected turn when Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped by an unidentified man at Shaheed Smarak on Monday. Several reports alleged that the CJP leader was slapped at least four times by two men. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media. Footage shows the man approaching Dipke during the gathering before striking him, triggering a brief scuffle among supporters and attendees.

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Incident During Protest Rally

The incident took place at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, where CJP leaders and supporters had gathered to protest over issues related to national-level examinations and youth concerns. Video footage circulating online shows a man approaching Dipke during the event and allegedly slapping him, leading to brief chaos at the venue. Supporters quickly intervened as confusion broke out among those present.

Police personnel stationed at the site acted immediately and took the accused into custody shortly after the incident.

The situation was brought under control shortly afterwards, while the identity and motive of the alleged attacker were not immediately clear. The viral clip has sparked widespread reactions online, with many calling for a proper inquiry into the incident.

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Protest Over Examination Issues

The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party to raise concerns about alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

The party has been demanding accountability from authorities and has called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the issue.

According to organisers, the demonstration was also aimed at highlighting broader concerns affecting students, job seekers and parents across the country.

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Several Party Leaders Present at the Event

Several party leaders and social activists attended the programme, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. Ahead of the event, the party had appealed to students, youth, parents and members of the public to join the protest and support issues related to education, employment and transparency in recruitment examination.