Kerala LoP Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the UDF government's first budget, alleging it marks a departure from welfare policies and the LDF's development model, embracing corporate interests and abandoning the state's pro-Left, people-centric ideals.

Leader of the Opposition in the Keralam assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, criticised the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government's first State Budget after returning to power, alleging that it marked a departure from welfare-oriented policies and the development model pursued by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In a post on X, Vijayan said on Friday that the UDF had come to power projecting itself as supportive of Left ideals and committed to Nehruvian socialism, but alleged that the Budget reflected a different direction. "The UDF came to power projecting itself as pro-Left and committed to Nehruvian socialism. This very first Budget, however, marks the complete abandonment of that pretence. At a time when the BJP was aggressively pushing privatisation and dismantling the developmental role of the state across India, Kerala under the LDF stood as a beacon of hope and resistance," Vijayan said.

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LDF's Model of Welfare and Growth

He asserted that Keralam under successive LDF governments had emerged as a model of welfare, social justice and public investment while achieving economic and infrastructure growth. "The last two governments led by us, the LDF, showed that welfare, social justice and public investment can go hand in hand with economic growth and modern development. Kerala emerged as India's leading state across key human development indicators while also achieving remarkable economic and infrastructure growth," he said.

'Sharp U-turn to Corporate Interests'

Vijayan alleged that the new Budget represented a sharp shift away from the Keralam model and prioritised corporate interests over public initiatives. "This Budget takes a sharp U-turn away from that model. It embraces corporate interests over public initiatives that Kerala has long championed. Everything from critical minerals and coastal resources to healthcare and public assets is being opened up for private profiteering, while plan outlays are slashed and the institutions that drove Kerala's progress are weakened," he said.

'UDF Delivering What BJP Sought to Impose'

He further alleged that policies long advocated by the BJP were now being implemented by the UDF government. "What the BJP has long sought to impose on Kerala, the UDF is now attempting to deliver. This is not merely a Budget; it is a roadmap for surrendering Kerala's natural resources, public institutions and developmental priorities to corporate interests. It replaces a people-centred model with the very neoliberal order that treats society as a marketplace and the state as its facilitator," Vijayan said.

He added that the Left would oppose the Budget and continue to defend the Keralam model of development. "The Left will resist this assault and continue to defend and strengthen the Kerala model," he said.

UDF Presents 'New Age Kerala' Budget

The remarks came after the Congress-led UDF government on Friday unveiled its first State Budget since returning to power, presenting an ambitious roadmap for a "Puthuyuga Keralam" (New Age Kerala) built on technology, infrastructure, welfare, investment and employment generation. (ANI)