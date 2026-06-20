NFR GM Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inspected Agartala and Sekerkote stations in Tripura, reviewing rail tracks, safety, and passenger facilities. He inaugurated a new lift and highlighted upcoming projects to boost regional connectivity.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava conducted a comprehensive two-day inspection of key railway infrastructure and operational facilities at Agartala and Sekerkote railway stations in Tripura under the Lumding Division from June 18, reaffirming the railway's commitment to safety, modernisation, and passenger convenience.

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Accompanied by senior railway officials, Shrivastava undertook a detailed review of track conditions, railway assets, passenger amenities and ongoing development projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening rail connectivity across the state.

Detailed Infrastructure Review

During the inspection, he examined track maintenance standards, ballast conditions, drainage systems, bridges and other critical railway assets. The review assumed particular significance in Tripura, where heavy rainfall and challenging terrain require continuous monitoring to ensure safe and reliable train operations.

Inspection at Agartala Station

At Agartala Railway Station, the General Manager assessed various passenger-centric facilities, including escalators, lifts and other amenities, while reviewing the progress of railway electrification and infrastructure modernisation projects designed to improve passenger experience and operational efficiency.

Shrivastava also inspected the Agartala Coaching Depot, where he reviewed coach maintenance practices, cleanliness standards, safety compliance and operational preparedness.

In addition, he visited the Running Room facility and assessed accommodation, hygiene and amenities provided to train operating crew, stressing the importance of staff welfare in maintaining safe and efficient railway operations.

As part of the visit, the General Manager inaugurated a newly installed lift at Agartala Railway Station, further enhancing accessibility and convenience for passengers.

Future Connectivity and Regional Development

Speaking exclusively to ANI at Agartala Railway Station, Shrivastava highlighted the significant transformation in Tripura's rail network since the introduction of broad-gauge connectivity to Agartala in 2016. He noted that major projects such as the Agartala-Akhaura International Rail Link, the Narangi-Agartala Express and upcoming Electric MEMU and Vande Bharat train services are further strengthening regional connectivity, improving passenger convenience and contributing to the socio-economic development of the state.

The General Manager said these initiatives are expected to provide faster, more efficient and environmentally sustainable transportation options while enhancing Tripura's integration with the rest of the country.

The inspection reflects NFR's continued focus on strengthening railway infrastructure, maintaining high safety standards and delivering reliable, efficient and passenger-friendly railway services across Tripura and the wider Northeast region. (ANI)