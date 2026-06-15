A man reportedly lost consciousness after being slapped during a roadside altercation in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Viral video footage shows the victim collapsing immediately after the blow while several men stand nearby. Police have registered a case based on a complaint and taken one accused into custody after reviewing the video.

A roadside altercation in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh has drawn widespread attention after a video showed a man collapsing and losing consciousness moments after being slapped during an argument. The incident reportedly took place on a public road where a dispute between a few individuals escalated into a physical confrontation. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, has raised fresh concerns about violence arising from everyday disagreements.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Lapwing Bird Stands Before Tractor to Protect Eggs, Viral Video Melts Hearts

Argument Turns Physical

Viral video shows group of men on the roadside having an argument with a man. During the confrontation, one man slapped another forcefully. The video appears to show the victim being struck twice before suddenly falling to the ground.

The man collapsed immediately after the slap and appeared to lose consciousness. Three men can be seen standing around him in the footage.

The video shows confusion among those present after the man fell. As the victim lay on the road, the individuals nearby appeared to argue among themselves.

The person accused of delivering the slap can be seen moving away from the scene while others seemed concerned about the situation. The footage quickly spread online, with many viewers expressing shock at how a brief altercation led to such a serious outcome.

Mumbai Startup Founder Hires 64-Year-Old Intern, Internet Loves The Idea | Viral Video

Police Begin Legal Action

Police have confirmed that a case has been registered based on a complaint submitted by the victim's side. Officials said the viral video has been examined as part of the investigation.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to the police statement, one individual's involvement in the slapping incident has been identified through the footage. The accused has been taken into police custody and further legal action is being carried out as per procedure.

Investigation Continues

Police also stated that efforts are underway to gather evidence regarding the involvement of other named individuals. Searches and possible arrests are being pursued as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials said the inquiry is being conducted fairly and transparently. Further action will depend on the evidence collected and the findings that emerge during the investigation.