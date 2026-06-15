A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh escaped captivity after being chained inside her home and branded with a heated iron rod by her husband. Mangibai Tanwar broke the lock with a stone and walked nearly six kilometres to Khilchipur police station with the chain still around her neck. Police registered a case and arrested the accused husband.

A shocking case of alleged domestic violence has emerged from Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, where a woman escaped captivity and walked nearly six kilometres to a police station with an iron chain still around her neck. The woman, identified as Mangibai Tanwar, accused her husband, Sardar Singh Tanwar, of beating her, branding her with a heated iron rod and keeping her tied to a pillar inside their home for almost 24 hours.

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Alleged Assault Began After Argument

According to the woman's complaint, the incident began on the evening of June 10 when her husband returned home after consuming alcohol, reported India Today.

After dinner, an argument reportedly broke out between the couple. Mangibai alleged that her husband became aggressive and began verbally abusing her. When she objected, he allegedly cut a tree branch and used it as a stick to assault her.

She told police that she was repeatedly beaten, slapped and threatened. Fearing for her safety, she decided to seek help from the police and quietly left home during the night.

Attempt to Reach Police Station Failed

Mangibai said she started walking towards Khilchipur police station. However, before she could reach her destination, her husband allegedly found her near a temple, assaulted her again and forced her back home.

According to her statement, the violence became more severe after she was brought back to the house.

She alleged that her husband wrapped an iron chain around her neck, attached it to a pillar and locked it, preventing her from leaving.

The woman also claimed that he challenged her to go to the police and file a complaint against him.

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Burn Injuries and Confinement

Mangibai further alleged that her husband heated an iron rod on a gas stove and pressed it against different parts of her body.

She told police that she suffered burns on her waist, hip and right thigh. For nearly a day, she remained confined inside the house and was unable to contact anyone for help.

According to her complaint, her husband was also trying to gather villagers for a panchayat and convince her to drop any plan of approaching the police.

Fearing more violence, she pretended to agree while waiting for an opportunity to escape.

Breaking Free

The chance came when her husband left the house to call villagers for the proposed meeting.

Left alone, Mangibai noticed a stone nearby. She used it to repeatedly strike the lock securing the chain.

After several attempts, the lock finally broke.

Without wasting time, she left the house and began her journey towards Khilchipur police station.

Six Kilometres Through the Night

By then it was dark. Mangibai walked through fields and isolated paths with the broken chain and lock still hanging around her neck.

The difficult journey left her feet injured by thorns and rough ground. Despite the pain, she continued walking.

According to reports, some people she passed assumed she was mentally unwell because of the chain around her neck. Most did not realise what she had gone through.

One passer-by reportedly offered her food before she continued her journey.

When Mangibai reached Khilchipur police station at around 10 pm, police officers were reportedly shocked to see the chain still around her neck.

She narrated her ordeal and was immediately sent for medical examination. Police said the examination found injuries and burn marks on her body.

A case was registered based on her complaint, and a police team was sent to the village. The accused husband was arrested and has been produced before the court.

Police said the investigation is continuing and all aspects of the case are being examined.