    CISF personnel saves passenger's life after sudden collapse at Delhi Airport; WATCH CCTV footage

    In a breathtaking display of heroism, CISF Quick Response Team (QRT) personnel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport performed a life-saving intervention after a passenger collapsed after a sudden cardiac arrest.

    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    A quick response by the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) Quick Reaction Team (QRT) saved the life of a passenger who suddenly collapsed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on August 20. The incident, which occurred at 10:50 am, was captured on CCTV footage and highlights the prompt action by CISF personnel.

    Arshid Ayoub, a passenger bound for a flight to Srinagar from Terminal 2, experienced a sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed on the floor due to severe chest pain. 

    CISF personnel, who were on duty at the time, immediately rushed to his aid. Recognizing the critical situation, they quickly administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), which played a crucial role in stabilizing his condition.

     

     

    The chilling CCTV footage from the airport clearly shows the swift and efficient response of the CISF QRT, whose actions were instrumental in saving Ayoub's life. He was later transported to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he is reported to be in stable condition, according to CISF officials.

