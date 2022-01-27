  • Facebook
    China hands over missing 17-year-old Arunachal Pradesh boy Miram Taron to Indian Army

    "I salute our proud Indian Army for diligently investigating the matter with PLA and successfully securing our young kid back home," Kiren Rijiju tweeted.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 3:11 PM IST
    The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed back Miram Taron, a missing Arunachal Pradesh youngster, to the Indian Army on Thursday. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju acknowledged the situation.  "I salute our proud Indian Army for diligently investigating the matter with PLA and successfully recovering our young kid back home Flag of India," Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

    Taron went missing on January 18. While China first rejected allegations of his purported kidnapping, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) verified the discovery of a missing youngster on their side of the border.

    On January 20, the Chinese side requested information from the Indian side in order to determine the identify of the missing Arunachali teenager. Following that, the Indian Army released Miram Taron's personal information in order to authenticate his identification. Indian and Chinese militaries exchanged phone calls.

    The PLA also stated on Tuesday that Taron would be returned to India. In truth, the Indian and Chinese military had conducted a hotline talk about the missing youngster and had agreed on a time and location for his repatriation.

    When Taron went missing along the Line of Actual Control on January 19, the Indian Army rushed to the Chinese side (LAC). The Indian side has requested the PLA's aid in locating and returning the person.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 3:15 PM IST
