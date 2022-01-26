India, China get on the hotline on Republic Day, PLA to release Arunachal teen soon

China’s PLA had a hotline discussion this morning on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day celebrations and gave a positive response over Miram Taron’s return.

The 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, who went missing on January 18, will be released soon by the China’s People’s Liberation Army, Union minister Kiren Rijiju informed on Wednesday, adding that the delay in his handing over to Indian side is due to inclement weather on their side. China’s PLA had a hotline discussion this morning on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day celebrations and gave a positive response over Miram Taron’s return.

The Union minister said that the two Armies had discussed how China’s PLA had responded positively. They have indicated that the Indian national will be handed over to the Indian authorities and suggested his release place. Rijiju said very soon; the Chinese side will intimate the date and time for his release, and the delay is attributed to bad weather conditions on their side.

After his missing report, the Indian Army sought its Chinese counterpart to locate the boy, who had mistakenly crossed the Line of Actual Control on January 18 in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the BJP MP Tapir Gao from Arunachal Pradesh alleged that the boy was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area when he was collecting herbs and hunting.

China’s assistance was sought after Taron’s missing. Defence PRO in Assam’s Tezpur Lt Col Harsh Vardhan Pande had said, “We have been informed about the location of the missing boy from the Chinese side. Procedures are being followed to bring him back. It will take some time.”

In a series of tweets, Tapir Gao mentioned that Miram Taron’s friend managed to escape from PLA and reported the authorities in the state. Taran and his friend had gone hunting together. Both were abducted by the PLA, but his friend escaped from them.

The BJP MP had requested the agencies of the union government to step in for Taron’s release.

