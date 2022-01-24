  • Facebook
    ‘Missing’ Arunachal teen to be released in 2-3 days, confirms MLA Ninong Ering

    The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday had informed the Indian Army that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and are following due procedure for his release or return.

    Itanagar, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    Arunachal teen, Miram Taron, who was allegedly abducted by Chinese PLA to be back to India in 2-3 days, Pasighat West Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ninong Ering confirmed on Monday.  

    Ering had called for the safe return of the Indian youth Miram Taron who was allegedly abducted by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). As per Ering, the 17-year-old youth from Arunachal Pradesh was abducted by the Chinese army on Tuesday. He urged the central government to check the Chinese intrusion of Indian lands.

    “Shocking!! #CCPChina's PLA abducted innocent youth from Arunachal Pradesh yesterday (details in attached pic)[email protected] @HMOIndia should help in the safe return of the boy and #Chinese intrusion in our land must be checked,” tweeted Ering.

    The incident had happened when Miram and his friend, Jhonny Yaying had ventured into a forest close to the LAC to hunt and collect medicinal herbs and were apprehended by Chinese soldiers. On January 19, Jhonny told local officials that he had managed to flee from the Chinese soldiers. He had trekked to Tuting, the nearest circle headquarters.

    Miram and Jhonny are from the same village about 35 km from where the former was allegedly abducted.

    There have been a few cases of people in Arunachal Pradesh going missing from the LAC. In September 2020, the PLA had kidnapped five boys from the State’s Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China and villagers, often lacking access to basic amenities, have to forage in the jungles close to the border.

