During the NEET row hearing, the Supreme Court asked the government to file an affidavit on reforms, highlighting the institutionalisation of the NTA. Petitioners submitted suggestions for the upcoming computer-based tests, including SOPs and demo tests.

Advocate Tanvi Dubey on Friday said the Supreme Court has asked the government to include certain pointers in its affidavit and has highlighted the institutionalisation of NTA as a crucial issue during the hearing on the NEET row.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey, appearing for the main petitioners, FAIMA, said the court asked the government certain pointers which they should include in their affidavit. "We are for the main petitioners, which is the petition filed on behalf of FAIMA. Today, the Court, prima facie, asked the government certain pointers which they should include in their affidavit. The government also gave assurance to the court that they are going to consider all the suggestions which are falling from the court. The court also highlighted and made the government write down certain important points which, as per them, are very, very crucial for all future years. And the Court has highlighted a very important thing in today's hearing, which is the institutionalisation of NTA. So this is something which was very important and which was highlighted in today's hearing before the Supreme Court. We have also submitted suggestions, a list of suggestions, to the Court and also to NTA," he said.

Petitioner's Suggestions for NTA Reforms

She said the petitioners have also submitted a list of suggestions to the Court and to NTA. "Because in NTA's affidavit it was mentioned that from next year it will be a computer-based test. So we have mentioned that considering that it will be a computer-based test, it's very important that in advance they submit to us a blueprint of the standard operating procedures, the SOPs, in advance so the students know how the exam will be and what their planning is when it comes to the conduct of the exam," Dubey told ANI.

Citing the scale of the exam, she added, "Because 20-22 lakh students wrote the exam last year, and approximately the same number may write it next year. So it can't be possible that one city may have five or six centres for such a big examination. If they are having multiple centres. There has to be a very strict yardstick and a very strict mechanism ensuring encryption, ensuring that the response sheets which are saved in the computer are totally protected. So that is something that we have today prayed for from the Supreme Court: that those suggestions should also be taken on record. A demo test should be provided well in advance to the students. The court has given today one week to the government to file its affidavit with all these things, which the court has also told them. And accordingly, the matter is now listed next Monday."

SC Directs Centre, NTA to File Fresh Affidavit

The remarks came after the Supreme Court directed the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to file a fresh and comprehensive affidavit detailing the progress made in implementing reforms following the NEET-UG paper leak.

The direction came while hearing pleas filed by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and others seeking an overhaul of the NTA. The Court said the affidavit must explain the steps taken to institutionalise the proposed reforms, including measures relating to transparency, digital infrastructure, security, administration, human resources and the proposed transition to Computer-Based Testing (CBT). (ANI)