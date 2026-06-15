A viral video from South Korea shows a man apparently attending a work meeting while riding a roller coaster, leaving social media users in fits of laughter. Despite the shaking camera, loud screams and fast-moving ride, the meeting appears to continue normally. The clip sparked jokes about remote work culture, multitasking and workplace dedication

A video from South Korea has gone viral after showing a man attending what appears to be a Zoom work meeting while riding a roller coaster at an amusement park. The unusual clip has left millions of viewers amused and sparked fresh conversations about remote work culture and the meaning of 'work from anywhere'.

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Calm Face, Chaotic Background

In the video, the man can be seen sitting on a roller coaster with a laptop open in front of him. Despite the ride moving at speed, his face remains surprisingly calm as he appears to participate in an online meeting.

Meanwhile, the camera shakes constantly, people around him scream, and the ride twists and turns through the track. Yet the virtual meeting seems to continue without interruption, making viewers wonder whether his colleagues noticed the chaos unfolding around him.

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Internet Finds It Hilarious

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, attracting thousands of reactions and comments.

Many users joked that the man must have been the boss, while others called it the ultimate example of dedication to work. One viewer wrote, “Work from home? No. Work from roller coaster? Yes.”

Another user joked that the employee might have received '16 missed calls' for trying to skip a meeting. Several people were also amazed that the internet connection and audio appeared to remain clear despite the fast-moving ride.

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Questions About Remote Work Culture

The video also triggered discussion about how remote work has changed modern office life. Some viewers said the clip perfectly captures the pressure many employees feel to stay connected at all times, even while travelling or enjoying personal time.

Others simply enjoyed the humour of the situation, saying the longer they watched, the funnier it became.

More Entertainment Than Meeting

While many initially believed the footage showed a real office call, some social media users claimed it may have been a promotional or comedy video created for entertainment purposes. Regardless of its original purpose, the clip has become one of the internet's favourite feel-good viral moments of the week.

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