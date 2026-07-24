Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced four new Fast Track Courts and plans for more in four metro cities for youth-related cases. This follows PM Modi's call for speedy justice amidst the NEET controversy. Yadav also detailed welfare disbursements.

MP Govt Announces Fast Track Courts for Youth

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the state government has announced four new Fast Track Courts following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on the matter, and will also establish fast-track Courts in the state's four metropolitan cities to ensure speedy disposal of cases, particularly those concerning youth.

Addressing the media, Yadav said the state government is committed to creating better opportunities for the youth while also expanding higher education and healthcare infrastructure. Highlighting the state's decision on Fast Track Courts, Yadav said, "Prime Minister's announcement of Fast Track Courts yesterday, our state has implemented his order by announcing four new Fast Track Courts today to swiftly resolve all kinds of issues. We are also going to establish Fast Track Courts in the four metropolitan cities of Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, where we will expedite the resolution of such cases and issues related to youth. No one is doing as much for the youth as our government is. We all want employment opportunities for the youth."

Expansion of Medical Education

The Chief Minister also underlined the expansion of medical education in the state, saying the number of medical colleges and undergraduate medical seats has increased significantly under the present government. Speaking on the state's healthcare and education infrastructure, Yadav said, "The number of medical colleges is increasing rapidly. When we came to power, there were five medical colleges. Today, there are 34 medical colleges, and in two years, 52 medical colleges are going to be built here. Today, there are 5,500 UG medical seats, and there will be approximately 10,000 more. This is our commitment. We are moving forward in this way."

Welfare and Development in Panna

Referring to his visit to Panna, the Chief Minister said the state government transferred benefits under various welfare schemes to lakhs of beneficiaries, including pension payments. Sharing details of the welfare disbursement, Yadav said, "Today, I visited Panna. From here, over 35 lakh beneficiaries were given the benefit of various social welfare schemes. We deposited various amounts into the accounts of our disabled brothers and sisters, including pensions and old-age pensions. My congratulations to the people of the state on this sum of 210 crore rupees."

The Chief Minister also spoke about development works launched in Panna, including infrastructure and education projects, and said work on the medical college should begin immediately. On the development initiatives, Yadav said, "The groundbreaking ceremony for construction work worth over 183 crore rupees, the inauguration of Sandipani Vidyalaya, and the Medical College, for which, instead of a groundbreaking ceremony, we urged them to begin work and I would come to inaugurate it. The Medical College is also being built in Panna."

Context: Paper Leaks and Political Reactions

The remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that "more strict" action would be taken against those involved in paper leaks and announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing fast-track courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

In a self-recorded video shared on X, Modi said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts." He also said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Meanwhile, Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge joined Opposition MPs in their protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The Opposition has been demanding Pradhan's resignation and a detailed discussion on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue in Parliament. Meanwhile, the CJP has said that its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan resigns, even as social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Union government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms. (ANI)