The UPSC has opened applications for direct recruitment to various government posts from July 25. This comes after the commission recently implemented a real-time face authentication system to prevent impersonation in its examinations.

UPSC Announces Direct Recruitment Drive

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to various posts under the Government of India.

According to a press release, the Commission said that the detailed Advertisement and Special Advertisement, along with instructions for candidates, have been uploaded on its official website. As per the release, interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal from July 25 to August 14.

The UPSC has advised applicants to carefully read and follow the detailed instructions provided in the advertisement before submitting their online applications. Further details regarding the vacancies, eligibility criteria, selection process and application guidelines are available in the detailed advertisements hosted on the Commission's website, the release added.

UPSC Strengthens Exam Integrity with Face Authentication

The latest recruitment notification comes a month after the UPSC introduced a technology-driven reform aimed at strengthening the integrity of its examination process. Earlier in June, the Commission successfully implemented a real-time face authentication protocol during the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, to prevent impersonation and examination malpractice.

According to the UPSC, the mobile phone-based authentication system enabled invigilators to verify candidates in real time by matching their live image with the photograph uploaded during the application process. The exercise was conducted across all 2,072 examination centres nationwide, with the application developed by the Commission in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The Commission had also developed a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementing the system and trained invigilators across the country. The application, which functions on any Android smartphone without requiring specialised hardware, authenticated candidates in approximately 6-8 seconds, helping ensure smooth entry into examination centres.

According to the UPSC, the application was simultaneously used by more than 7,000 invigilators and processed nearly 12,000 face authentications per minute during peak hours, covering around 5.5 lakh candidates.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar had described the initiative as a significant step towards ensuring impersonation-free examinations, saying the successful implementation reflected the Commission's commitment to transparency, fairness and the use of technology to strengthen public examinations. (ANI)