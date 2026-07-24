Former RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari joined the BJP in Patna. He quit the RJD earlier this month, citing insult and humiliation. Tiwari praised PM Modi and CM Samrat Choudhary, stating the BJP is working for the development of all.

Tiwari Joins BJP, Praises Leadership

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Bihar party chief Sanjay Saraogi, after quitting the Lalu Yadav-led party earlier this month.

Speaking to ANI after jumping ship, Tiwari said that the BJP was working for the development of all sections of society, and lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Tiwari said, "BJP is working on the path of development for every section of society. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ji, we are working towards a prosperous Bihar. I feel proud and fortunate to be associated with a party that is playing an important role in nation-building."

Cites 'Insult and Humiliation' for Quitting RJD

Mrityunjay Tiwari is a prominent politician from Bihar and was a long-time spokesperson for the RJD. He was a known party loyalist; however, he resigned from the RJD on July 16, citing insult and humiliation. Tiwari submitted his resignation letter to Bihar RJD president Mangani Lal Mandal. He alleged that there was "no space for dedicated and loyal workers" in the RJD anymore and that he had been repeatedly insulted and humiliated by certain factions within the organisation.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari urged Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav to introspect over the party's direction, treatment of workers and its internal functioning. "When the Rashtriya Janata Dal was going through its worst phase, National President Lalu Prasad Ji called me in 2014 and gave me the responsibility of spokesperson and media in-charge. I fulfilled that responsibility with full loyalty and honesty. I saw the RJD grow from about 10 MLAs to a party of 80 MLAs. But the way the party has treated a loyal worker who served with such honesty--my patience has finally run out. It is better to part ways than to live in humiliation every day," he said on July 16.

2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD was restricted to just 25 of the 143 seats it contested. The NDA won the polls, with the BJP emerging as the largest party with 89 seats. (ANI)