Chikkaballapur Election 2023 LIVE: INC's Pradeep Eshwar leads, BJP's Dr K Sudhakar trails

Chikkaballapur seat comes under the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka State. Dr. K Sudhakar, a former leader of the Congress and current BJP stalwart, will run in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections in an attempt to win Chikkaballapur for a fourth time. While he won the 2019 by-election on a BJP ticket, his first two stints, in 2013 and 2018, were with the Congress.

As per the latest trends, Pradeep Eshwar of INC is leading with 3299 votes. BJP's Dr K Sudhakar is trailing.

The ruling party, the BJP, has again fielded Sudhakar from Chikkaballapur this year. Currently, he is the state's Minister of Medical Education and Health. He is competing against JD(S) candidate KP Bachegowda and Congress candidate Pradeep Eshwar. Since 2013, Sudhakar has won the seat. He won it on a Congress ticket in 2013 and 2018, then he contested in the 2019 by-elections on a BJP ticket and won.

JD(S) and Congress came together to form a coalition government after the 2018 elections, with H D Kumaraswamy serving as the Chief Minister.

The coalition government, however, collapsed in 2019 as a result of the resignations of 13 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs. Following this, the BJP formed a government, with B S Yediyurappa serving as the Chief Minister.

The BJP stalwart quit his position as Chief Minister in 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai took over the post.

The state recorded a turnout of 73.19% and exit polls that were released on Wednesday night predicted a close race, favoring Congress over the Bharatiya Janata Party. Some of them even hinted at a hung assembly in Karnataka.

The counting started at 8am in 36 centres across Karnataka and a clear picture is expected to come soon.