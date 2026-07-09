Viral X Post

A man's post on X detailing an alleged incident on a crowded local train has sparked online fury. He claims a woman refused her seat to a visibly sick man and later slapped him after he vomited, leading to a widespread debate on the decline of empathy.

"Humanity is becoming rarer than we think," claimed a guy after witnessing alleged maltreatment of an obviously unwell fellow rider on a crowded local train. The episode has sparked fury online, with many asking whether empathy has become so rare. The post, uploaded on X by a man called Ankit Pandey, detailed the event that purportedly transpired on a packed local train with no seats available.

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“I am travelling in a packed local train right now, and what I just witnessed honestly shook me, “ he said. “A man with yellow eyes, possibly suffering from jaundice, looked visibly unwell. He politely requested a young woman, ‘Beti, thoda baithne do. Tabiyat theek nahi hai (Please let me sit for a while. I’m not feeling well).’"

The woman allegedly refused, replying, “Meri bhi tabiyat theek nahi hai. Main seat nahi dungi (I’m also not feeling well. I won’t give up my seat)." The post further claimed that the man did not argue or insist. Instead, he continued his journey by standing despite appearing weak.

His situation supposedly got worse a few minutes later. According to the user, the man vomited outside the moving train after managing to get closer to a window. Nevertheless, the woman apparently got up, smacked him twice, and verbally insulted him in front of others without expressing any concern.

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“The man had tears in his eyes and silently walked to another row," he added. “Whatever the reason for refusing the seat, does anyone believe slapping and abusing a visibly sick person is justified? Humanity is becoming rarer than we think."

Internet Furious

The message has infuriated the internet, with many denouncing the woman's said actions and the increasing lack of humanity, even if the incident's truth could not be independently confirmed.

"Basic empathy should not be a luxury; no matter how stressed we are, treating a sick, elderly person with violence and public humiliation is a complete failure of human decency," a user said.

“Nothing can justify the actions of that girl slapping that sick man. It is sad that some of us have become so inhuman," someone else quipped. "We have failed as a society," said someone else.