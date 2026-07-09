The Department of Telecommunications' 'Samriddh Gram' project has been declared a global winner at the WSIS Prizes 2026 by the ITU. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed it as a recognition of PM Modi's vision for a digital India.

DoT's Project Wins Global Acclaim

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday expressed his delight after the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) 'Samriddh Gram' integrated phygital services project was declared a global winner at the prestigious WSIS Prizes 2026. The project won the top honours under the 'Enabling Environment' category, awarded by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to social media, Scindia termed the achievement a "proud moment" for the nation and a testament to the Prime Minister's vision of a digitally empowered India. "I am delighted to share that the Department of Telecommunication Samriddh Gram integrated phygital services project has been declared the global winner of the WSIS Prizes 2026 under the Enabling Environment category by the International Telecommunication Union," Scindia said.

The Union Minister further credited the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the award reflects India's growing stature in the global digital landscape. "This indeed is a proud moment for India and a global recognition of the transformative vision of PM Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat and an inclusive digital India," he added.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has been announced as the Global winner of the prestigious World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2026 under Action Line C6 - Enabling Environment for its flagship project "Samriddh Gram: Integrated Phygital Service Delivery Model Enabled by BharatNet." The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of delivering integrated digital services to remote and rural areas of India.

The award was presented during the WSIS Forum 2026 held in Geneva, recognising India's innovative approach towards leveraging digital public infrastructure and telecom connectivity for inclusive rural development.

About the WSIS Prizes

Instituted under the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) process led by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the WSIS Prizes are among the world's most prestigious recognitions for projects harnessing Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) to advance sustainable development.

The WSIS Forum brings together governments, United Nations agencies, industry, academia, civil society and international organisations to promote people-centric, inclusive and development-oriented digital transformation.

The 'Samriddh Gram' Initiative

Samriddh Gram is an integrated rural digital transformation initiative of the Department of Telecommunications built on the BharatNet backbone. At the heart of the initiative are Samriddhi Kendras, established as one-stop village-level hubs delivering integrated phygital services by combining reliable telecom connectivity, digital platforms and assisted physical service delivery.

The Samriddh Gram initiative brings together a comprehensive range of citizen-centric services under one roof, spanning healthcare, education, agriculture, financial inclusion, skilling, e-Governance, and e-commerce.

Services Offered

The Samriddh Gram Centre provides tele-consultation, diagnostic services through Health ATMs, and medicines through PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras; smart classrooms and AR/VR-based skill development; IoT-based soil testing, drone-enabled fertilizer and pesticide spraying, and mobile app-based smart irrigation solutions; CSC/e-Governance and Banking Correspondent services; e-commerce support for local products; FTTH and PM-WANI connectivity; CCTV-based village surveillance; and community-level digital facilitation, ensuring seamless access to essential services and promoting inclusive, technology-enabled rural development.

The project demonstrates how BharatNet and last-mile telecom infrastructure can transform beyond connectivity into measurable socio-economic outcomes for rural citizens through an integrated service delivery model supported by local facilitation and community participation.

(ANI)