Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennai International Airport gets sleeping pods 'Sleepzo': All you need to know

    The AAI said that the facility can be availed on hourly basis. According to AAI, "Sleepzo" is equipped with reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control and a nice bed.

    Chennai International Airport gets sleeping pods 'Sleepzo': All you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chennai, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday launched a new facility "Sleepzo" at Chennai International Airport to provide comfort to passengers. This facility is a concept taken from Japan.

    The new sleeping pods – equipped with four bed-sized capsules – are apt for flyers for a comfortable short stay during their overhaul.

     

    The AAI said that the facility can be availed on hourly basis. According to AAI, "Sleepzo" is equipped with reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control and a nice bed.

    Also read: High alert in Maharashtra's Raigarh district; Kalashnikovs found on boat adrift in sea

    The sleeping pod can be pre-booked online and will be made available soon, according to officials.

    In a press release, the AAI said, "The sleeping pod facility at Chennai Airport can be availed on an hourly basis and has amenities like reading lights, charging station, USB charger, luggage space, ambient light & blower control and a nice plush bed. Each capsule can accommodate one person (and kid, if under 12) offering full rest to the tired passenger."

    Also read: Woman burglar who robbed 100 houses nabbed in Ghaziabad

    "Frequent flyers spend so much time for travel and it’s very important to get the rest wherever they can. The best option would be to walk into a good hotel, which may not be possible both because of the time constraints and finances. And if the passenger is particularly short on time, sleeping in the airport may be the best option," the release added.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Everyone cant be a cabinet minister says Nitish Kumar after MLA threatens to resign gcw

    'Everyone can't be a cabinet minister...': Nitish Kumar after MLA threatens to resign

    Karnataka Congress a united house to fight polls under collective leadership DK Shivakumar gcw

    Karnataka Congress a 'united house'; to fight polls under 'collective leadership': DK Shivakumar

    How much did the govt spend on Donald Trump s 2020 India visit RTI reveals gcw

    How much did the govt spend on Donald Trump's 2020 India visit? RTI reveals

    High alert in Maharashtra's Raigarh district; Kalashnikovs found on boat adrift in sea

    Boat with Kalashnikovs lands nears Mumbai, belongs to Australian woman

    DOLO-65O makers spent Rs 1,000 crores as freebies for doctors prescribing tablet: Supreme Court AJR

    DOLO-65O makers spent Rs 1,000 crores as freebies for doctors prescribing tablet: Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    football Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said snt

    Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said

    Everyone cant be a cabinet minister says Nitish Kumar after MLA threatens to resign gcw

    'Everyone can't be a cabinet minister...': Nitish Kumar after MLA threatens to resign

    football Amid takeover rumours, Manchester United Supporters' Trust make fan ownership request snt

    Amid takeover rumours, Manchester United Supporters' Trust make fan ownership request

    In new show of support, US to hold trade talks with Taiwan AJR

    In new show of support, US to hold trade talks with Taiwan

    Karnataka Congress a united house to fight polls under collective leadership DK Shivakumar gcw

    Karnataka Congress a 'united house'; to fight polls under 'collective leadership': DK Shivakumar

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon