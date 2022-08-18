Chennai International Airport gets sleeping pods 'Sleepzo': All you need to know

The AAI said that the facility can be availed on hourly basis. According to AAI, "Sleepzo" is equipped with reading lights, charging stations, USB charger, luggage space, ambient lights, blower control and a nice bed.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday launched a new facility "Sleepzo" at Chennai International Airport to provide comfort to passengers. This facility is a concept taken from Japan.

The new sleeping pods – equipped with four bed-sized capsules – are apt for flyers for a comfortable short stay during their overhaul.

The sleeping pod can be pre-booked online and will be made available soon, according to officials.

In a press release, the AAI said, "The sleeping pod facility at Chennai Airport can be availed on an hourly basis and has amenities like reading lights, charging station, USB charger, luggage space, ambient light & blower control and a nice plush bed. Each capsule can accommodate one person (and kid, if under 12) offering full rest to the tired passenger."

"Frequent flyers spend so much time for travel and it’s very important to get the rest wherever they can. The best option would be to walk into a good hotel, which may not be possible both because of the time constraints and finances. And if the passenger is particularly short on time, sleeping in the airport may be the best option," the release added.