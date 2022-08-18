Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    High alert in Maharashtra's Raigarh district; Kalashnikovs found on boat adrift in sea

    Vipin Vijayan
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    A high alert has been sounded in Maharashtra's Raigarh district after at least three Kalashnikov rifles were found on a boat that was adrift on Harihareshwar beach. 

    The case containing the Kalashnikovs also contained what seemed like bullets. The police and local fishermen dragged the boat, which was registered in the United Kingdom, ashore. 

    Even though the police are yet to make a formal statement, locals said the boat did not seem to belong to either the Indian Navy or the Coast Guard. Fishermen spotted the boat and informed the police, following which top officials reached the spot and started investigations. A sticker of Neptune Maritime Security was spotted on the case.

    Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad is reportedly on its way to the spot. Government sources said that a terror angle has not been ruled out.

    Developing story 

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
