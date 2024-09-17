Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chengannur Alappuzha Boat Race: Man dies in boat collision
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 8:10 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 8:10 PM IST

    Alappuzha: One person died in a collision between two boats during the Chengannur-Irappuzha Chathayam Jalotsavam. The Muthavazhi and Kodiyattukara boats collided, and Vishnu Das, an oarsman on the Muthavazhi boat, went missing. He was later found by the fire force and taken to the hospital, but his life could not be saved.

    The incident led to clashes at the venue, and the final race of the Jalotsavam was abandoned.

