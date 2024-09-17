Chengannur Alappuzha Boat Race: Man dies in boat collision

One person died in a collision between two boats during the Chengannur-Irappuzha Chathayam Jalotsavam. The deceased, Vishnu Das, was an oarsman on the Muthavazhi boat.

Alappuzha: One person died in a collision between two boats during the Chengannur-Irappuzha Chathayam Jalotsavam. The Muthavazhi and Kodiyattukara boats collided, and Vishnu Das, an oarsman on the Muthavazhi boat, went missing. He was later found by the fire force and taken to the hospital, but his life could not be saved.

The incident led to clashes at the venue, and the final race of the Jalotsavam was abandoned.

