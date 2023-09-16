Cheetah imports from South Africa continue as India addresses big cat mortality

Learning from past experiences, this time, a meticulous plan has been devised to import Cheetahs that do not develop the thicker winter coats, which played a pivotal role in severe infections and the unfortunate demise of three Cheetahs relocated from Africa to India.

In a significant conservation effort, the Indian government is once again gearing up to invest crores of rupees in the import of Cheetahs from South Africa. Heading the ambitious Project Cheetah, SP Yadav said that these Cheetahs will be imported from South Africa and reintroduced into the pristine environs of Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

While he refrained from specifying an exact date for their arrival in India, Yadav hinted that by the end of this year, these majestic big cats may grace Indian soil.

Learning from past experiences, this time, a meticulous plan has been devised to import Cheetahs that do not develop the thicker winter coats, which played a pivotal role in severe infections and the unfortunate demise of three Cheetahs relocated from Africa to India.

Yadav elucidated that the winter coat, coupled with high humidity and soaring temperatures, induced itching in the Cheetahs, prompting them to scratch their necks against tree trunks or the ground. This resulted in abrasions and exposed skin, where flies laid their eggs, eventually leading to maggot infestations, bacterial infections, and septicemia, culminating in their untimely demise.

In the previous year, eight Cheetahs were transported to Madhya Pradesh after an extensive journey from Africa. Comprising five females and three males, these magnificent creatures found their new home at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

In less than a year, a total of 20 African Cheetahs have been translocated to India, with the Government of India signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to acquire eight Cheetahs from Namibia and an additional 12 from South Africa.

The comprehensive project's estimated cost hovers around Rs 91 crore, with India's leading oil company, IOC, contributing Rs 50.22 crore as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

This initiative holds great significance as Cheetahs were completely eradicated from the Indian landscape, declared extinct in 1952, primarily due to relentless overhunting and habitat loss. Their reintroduction aligns with the 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India,' meticulously crafted by the Wildlife Institute of India.