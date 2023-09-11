Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandy Oommen enters Kerala Assembly, takes oath as Puthupally MLA

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Chandy Oommen who registered a historic win in Puthuppally bypoll, took oath as MLA on Monday at 10 am. He reached the Assembly from Puthuppally House in Jagathy along with his family members.

    He met assembly speaker A N Shamseer at 8.45 am. Chandy Oommen took the oath as the new legislator after the Question Hour session in the Assembly. 
    Chandy Oommen, son of late former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy defeated Jaick C. Thomas, of the CPM, by a margin of 37,719 votes in the byelection, which witnessed nearly a month of active campaigning for each party by leaders of the Congress, CPM, and BJP. The byelection was held on September 5 and the counting of votes took place on September 8.

    The United Democratic Front (UDF) will likely draw attention to several problems, including the AI camera corruption controversy and the ED's probe into the Karuvannur bank scam.

    Meanwhile, all eyes are on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has yet to respond to the allegations made against his daughter Veena and the defeat of the LDF in the Puthuppally bypoll. The four-day assembly session will pass 14 bills including health-care persons' protection bill and waste management amendment bill.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
