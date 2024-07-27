Chandipura virus outbreak: 48 dead, 39 AES cases confirmed in Gujarat

The AES outbreak has been particularly devastating for children under 15 years old. The regions most affected include Sabarkantha and Pachmahal with six cases each, Aravalli and Kheda with three each, Mehsana with four, Ahmedabad city with three, and Dahod with two.

Gujarat is facing a severe health crisis as Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has claimed the lives of at least 48 people over the past month. The state health department reports that the outbreak is predominantly linked to the Chandipura virus (CHPV), with 39 confirmed cases of the virus. The AES outbreak has been particularly devastating for children under 15 years old. The regions most affected include Sabarkantha and Pachmahal with six cases each, Aravalli and Kheda with three each, Mehsana with four, Ahmedabad city with three, and Dahod with two.

The Chandipura virus was first identified in the state on July 17, following the death of a four-year-old child, Mota Kanthariya, from Aravalli. The child succumbed to the virus at a government hospital in Sabarkantha, marking the state’s first fatality linked to the Chandipura virus.

AES, which causes inflammation of the brain, can be triggered by various viruses, including the Chandipura virus—a member of the Rhabdoviridae family. Initial symptoms of the virus often involve sudden high fever, severe headache, and muscle pain. If untreated, the condition can progress to altered consciousness, seizures, coma, and death.

Currently, 54 patients remain hospitalized, while 26 have been discharged. The main vectors for the Chandipura virus are sandflies, which are prevalent in the affected areas.

In response to the outbreak, health officials have mobilized rapid response teams and intensified surveillance efforts. The state has conducted extensive preventive measures, including dusting and spraying insecticides in nearly 500,000 households, 19,000 schools, and over 21,000 Anganwadis. Malathion fogging and spraying have been carried out in approximately 496,676 households and 19,862 schools.

Authorities are also focusing on preventive measures for vulnerable populations in the impacted areas. Despite these efforts, the rapid neurological deterioration caused by the virus underscores the urgent need for early detection and treatment to save lives.

