Chak-Chak & Korovai: The Russian delicacies offered to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a variety of traditional Russian treats when he arrived in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday for the BRICS Summit. Wearing vibrant Tatar costumes, the local ladies greeted him with a dish of chak-chak and a korovai bread, which perfectly captures the spirit of a place rich in hospitality and food customs. For the Tatar and Bashkir areas, Kazan holds great cultural and historical significance.

Kazan is Russia's fifth city and located at the confluence of rivers Volga and Kazanka. Besides its deep Turkic influence, the city forms a unique melting pot of Russian and Tatar cultures. The sweet and savoury Tatarian welcome to Modi offers a glimpse into the cultural significance of chak-chak and korovai cake, and their meaning and symbolism.

What is chak-chak ?

Chak-chak is a dessert consisting of fried wheat dough pieces in the shape of Ratlami sev. Chak-chak might be cubical or spherical. The ones served to Modi were round and looked like murhi-ka-laai from Bihar, muri-r-moa from Bengal or mua from Odisha. The dessert known as chak-chak, which comes from the areas of Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, is regarded as the national dessert of Tatarstan.

How is it prepared?

Chak-chak is made by cutting an unleavened dough into several forms, usually little balls or Indian sev. After that, these dough pieces are deep-fried in oil until their exteriors are brown and crispy. After that, a hot syrup consisting of sugar, honey, and water is poured over the fried pieces, which are then piled high. Since it holds the fried dough pieces together and produces a cohesive, sweet delight, the abundant sweet syrup bath is truly crucial.

What is Korovai bread?

When PM Modi arrived, he was also given a loaf of korovai bread, which was adorned with flower designs. In the area, the korovai is an essential item for weddings. Made from wheat flour, korovai is mostly circular in form. The majority of its decorations are flower designs. The traditional bread, with great cultural significance, is a must at weddings in the region.

PM Modi was spotted enjoying the Russians' performance of Krishna Bhajan. When PM Modi arrived to Hotel Korston, he also welcomed and spoke with Indian diaspora members. He is coming to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit, which Russia is chairing.

