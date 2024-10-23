Kashmir SHOCKER! Physical education teacher beats female students with belt in Bandipora, suspended (WATCH)

In a troubling incident at Government Higher Secondary School (HSS) Ajas in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, a Physical Education Teacher (PET) was caught on CCTV footage physically assaulting students during school hours.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 2:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 2:23 PM IST

In a troubling incident at Government Higher Secondary School (HSS) Ajas in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, a Physical Education Teacher (PET) was caught on CCTV footage physically assaulting students during school hours. The teacher, identified as Firdous Nabi Bhat, was seen beating both male and female students with a belt during the morning assembly on October 18, 2024.

According to reports, the incident involved students who arrived late to school and were made to stand in two queues. The footage revealed Bhat's alarming behavior, which has raised significant concerns among parents and the local community.

CCTV footage of incident sparks outrage

Following the incident, school officials promptly informed the parents, who later filed a formal complaint with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bandipora. After reviewing the CCTV footage, parents demanded stringent action against the teacher for his abusive conduct, particularly towards female students.

PET suspended for assaulting students

In response to the serious allegations, the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports took immediate action, suspending Firdous Nabi Bhat later that evening. The decision was made to ensure a "safe and conducive environment for the students," according to an official communication from the District Youth Services and Sports Officer, who also recommended that the teacher be relieved of his duties at the school.

The communication addressed to the Principal of HSS Ajas indicated that the department would facilitate a thorough investigation into the matter. Bhat has been directed to report to the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports with immediate effect.

